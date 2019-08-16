Chamisa demands release of Chief Ndiweni

News / Local

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has castigated the incarceration and dentention of Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni saying the move will open fresh wounds that will not heal.Ndiweni and 23 subjects were on Thursday convicted on charges of destroying a village's property in Ntabazinduna and remanded in custody at Khami Prison for sentencing on Friday.Chamisa said the arrest of Chief Ndiweni was an attack on Zimbabwean culture."Trumped up charges and arrest of Chief Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna is a direct attack on Zimbabwean culture and traditional leadership. This attack opens yet another fresh national wound that will be difficult to heal. We demand the immediate release of the chief and his subjects," said Chamisa.Chief Ndiweni has accused former Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu of using his influence in Government to get him arrested over the matter.The Chief argues that Mpofu wanted to fix him after the chief filed criminal charges against the Zanu-PF politician accusing him of stealing the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's 200 head of cattle.