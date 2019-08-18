Latest News Editor's Choice


Teen attacks man with bricks, robs him

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
A TEENAGER from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly attacking a man with bricks before he robbed him of a cellphone and cash.  

Nicky Moyo (18) from New Magwegwe suburb and four accomplices who are still at large allegedly robbed Mr Thembelani Ndlovu (22) of his Samsung cellphone, $53 and R150. Moyo pleaded guilty to a robbery charge before West Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

He was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on March 3 this year, Moyo and his accomplices attacked Mr Ndlovu with bricks.

"The gang dragged Mr Ndlovu to a nearby bush, stole his Samsung cellphone and cash," he said.

Mr Solani said Mr Ndlovu sustained injuries all over his body.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyo's arrest. The value of stolen goods was $303 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Chronicle

