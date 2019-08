Bulawayo women gather to discuss empowerment

News / Local

by Qoki

YES ITS TODAY 2pmπŸ‘πŸ»πŸ˜œLETS DO THIS BOMAMA WASALA WASALA. I CANT WAIT πŸ’ƒπŸΌWOZA LABANGANI BAKHO BUYA AND LETS DISCUSS EMPOWERING EACH OTHER

Qoki Women DreamersLADIES BOMAMA baKo BULAWAYO ARE YOU READY let’s make a date πŸ˜œβ€β€πŸ‘πŸ»πŸ™πŸ»πŸ’ƒπŸΌπŸ’ƒπŸΌπŸ’ƒπŸΌπŸ’ƒπŸΌπŸ’ƒπŸΌ BRING IDQoki Women Dreamers MEET AND GREET 24/8/19 (Alone we go fast and together we go far)Venue: 1st Floor, Kilmarnock Building, Cnr 11th Ave/Fife Street, Bulawayo +263777956903