Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

News / Local

by Ndou Paul

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday visited jailed Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni at Khami Prison outside Bawayo where he is serving an 18 month prison sentence.After the visit, Chamisa said he was humbled by the affection inmates have towards Chief Ndiweni."Humbled by inmates' affection at Khami Maximum Prison outside Bulawayo where I visited The people's Chief, Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamanhwe Ndiweni sentenced to 18 months in prison for exercising his lawful duties as chief.He is upbeat,unbroken and thanking you all for your solidarity," said Chamisa.Chief Ndiweni was recently convicted along with 23 villagers for destroying a villager's homestead.While the 23 were given community service, Chief Ndiweni was sentenced to a custodial sentence sparking condemnation from different sectors of society who accused the government of persecuting the traditional leader.Chief Ndiweni has since approached the courts challenging his conviction and sentence. He has also lodged papers within the same court seeking bail pending the determination of his challenge.The Chief has opey criticised the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government for human rights abuses and violation of people's liberties.He has also invited sanctions on Zimbabwe on the basis of the government's conduct.