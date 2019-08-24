Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

by Mandla Ndlovu
Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna has been freed on $500 bail pending an appeal of his 18 month imprisonment. As part of his bail conditions, Chief Ndiweni will report to the nearest police station every Friday.

Ndiweni is appealing both the conviction and the 18 months sentence that the magistrate had slapped him with over instructing the destruction of a villager after a traditional court.

On Wednesday hundreds of Ndiweni's supporters and subjects thronged the high court and sang from morning and danced outside calling for the Chief to be released.

