Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

More Bulawayo councillors face the axe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE much-anticipated report on the Government-stipulated investigation on the conduct of Bulawayo City Councillors is out, with indications that some councillors' conduct was deemed inappropriate and therefore not fit to be in office.

The Government in July deployed a five-member team to investigate circumstances leading to the attempted suspension of Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, by then Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami and a clique of councillors. Mr Kambarami has since ceased to be a councillor and deputy mayor after the High Court in Bulawayo last week nullified his election.

The five, comprising senior officials including directors in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, interviewed the town clerk, Mr Kambarami, the mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni and other council officials as part of their investigations.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister, Jennifer Mhlanga told Sunday News that the investigating team had delivered their final report to the Ministry.

"Yes, the team has completed their final report and have tabled it to the ministry, we will soon be presenting it to the local authority," said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

She, however, did not divulge details of the report adding, "when all the necessary procedures had been completed they will then also present it to the media."

She said; "I promise you that you will also be given this report but as you would know there are some logistical issues that have to be completed before we make the findings public."

However, sources who gleaned the report noted that it questioned whether some councillors were even aware of their mandate in the running of the city.

"In short it says some of the councillors are not fit for their positions. Recommendations were also made and it is up to the minister at the end to announce a way forward. Indications are that some councillors have to be suspended or fired paving way for by-elections," said the source.

It is Mr Kambarami, however, who is likely to have been at the centre of the investigations as he together with Ward Four councillor, Silas Chigora attempted to eject Mr Dube from office taking advantage of Clr Mguni's absence with Mr Kambarami assuming the acting mayor role. It, however, later emerged that when Mr Kambarami was purporting to be acting mayor, he was not as Clr Mguni was actually not on leave. The suspension was eventually overturned by Clr Mguni.

Following the skirmishes some residents in the city called on July Moyo to appoint a commission to run operations in the city.

The councillors were said to be miffed especially by the town clerk's refusal to let them interfere in the distribution of the $5 million ward retention fund as well as control the subcommittee on allocation of stands and premises.

Moyo also reacted by blasting Mr Kambarami and his clique of councillors saying their conduct was not that of city fathers.

The minister further warned councillors to stop meddling in employment, procurement and allocation of stands issues saying Government will come down hard on city fathers found to be interfering in such matters which are the prerogative of council officials.

"I have been told that there are councillors who are interfering with procurement. The Procurement Act that has been put in place is clear about who ought to be doing procurement just as ministers are not doing procurement, councillors are not supposed to be involving themselves in procurement issues. This is the work of council staff and even the staff in order to make sure that heads of department also do not end up doing things that are wrong, there are special committees that are set up in each council that are responsible for procurement," Moyo said then.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The discovery of mines in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe in Lomagundi district

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Bribery lands Ganja smoker in hot soup

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Govt to control school fees increases

10 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Chicken cuts land Glendale man in prison

10 hrs ago | 957 Views

Woman swindled $5k in 'card-cloning scam'

10 hrs ago | 1250 Views

MDC MP up for failing to stop demonstration

10 hrs ago | 840 Views

MDC councillor acquitted of fraud

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Parliament okays contentious MOPA Bill

10 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa has nothing to fear from a free Press, unless ...

10 hrs ago | 554 Views

MRP activists remanded out of custody for public disorder

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Bosso in a crisis, needs urgent help

10 hrs ago | 415 Views

Matebeleland land urged to shun emotional politics

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Potraz works on all-country mobile network coverage

10 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bulawayo residents pushed to go solar

10 hrs ago | 468 Views

Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame

10 hrs ago | 123 Views

Pharmacies warned over escalating drug prices

10 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe, Grace in soup for grabbing delivery truck

10 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa blows US$1.7 million on Swiss luxury jet for Japan trip

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

High bus fares trigger demand for train service

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

10 hrs ago | 377 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

10 hrs ago | 663 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

10 hrs ago | 184 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

10 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

11 hrs ago | 789 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

16 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

16 hrs ago | 4125 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

16 hrs ago | 5992 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

16 hrs ago | 1532 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

17 hrs ago | 740 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

17 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

19 hrs ago | 588 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

19 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

19 hrs ago | 966 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

20 hrs ago | 693 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

20 hrs ago | 859 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

20 hrs ago | 616 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

20 hrs ago | 7042 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

20 hrs ago | 5042 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

20 hrs ago | 886 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

20 hrs ago | 504 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days