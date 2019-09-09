Latest News Editor's Choice


In Pictures: Supreme Court Judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi involved in accident

by Staff Reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 09:03hrs | Views
SUPREME Court judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, yesterday escaped unhurt after a Honda Fit rammed into his Range Rover at a traffic light controlled intersection in Bulawayo's Central Business District. 

The accident occurred between 14th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way, just after 10AM. Bulawayo police could not comment on the matter yesterday.







Source - Byo24News

