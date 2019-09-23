Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

13 Nust students granted bail

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
A Bulawayo magistrate has remanded 13 National University of Science and Technology charged with public violence after they staged a demonstration on Monday to 21 October on free bail.

The students staged a protest at the Nust campus on Monday over the failure by lecturers to teach students on the parallel programme.
They were rounded up by the police and detained at the Bulawayo central Police Station and appeared before Ulukile Mlea-Ndlovu the following day.

Jabulani Mhlanga from the  Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights represented the students namely Jok Deng (25), Joseph Chuny (27), Zibusiso Ndlovu (21), Joseph Nyamayaro (22), Tinotenda Kwaramba (21), Daniel Mangiza (24), Tanaka Charamba (22), Peace Harare (23), Methembe Msipa (23), Munyaradzi Lloyd Makosa (20), Bekezela Mguni (26), Mduduzi Ncube (22) and Takura Kutshwayo (23).

 The state accuses the students of barricading the institution's gates with stones and logs.

Source - Byo24News

