LIVE: Robert Mugabe's burial in Zvimba

Former President Robert Mugabe's funeral is currently underway in Kutama, Zvimba where he was born and grew up.The late Zimbabwe's strongman ruked Zimbabwe for 37 years until he was removed through a coup in November 2017.The burial is a private one and President Emmerosn Mnangagwa is not in attendence.Watch the video below: