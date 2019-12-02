Latest News Editor's Choice


US1850 theft lands employee in court

A Bulawayo firm, LEC BIOTEC is alleged to have lost a total of US$1850 to its employee.

The employee Olga Ndlovu (28) who is charged with fraud appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya and was granted $1000 bail.

Ndlovu is alleged to have committed the theft between November 12 and 22 when the accounted was on leave and the matter came to light when the accountant returned leading to a report being made to the police.

Ndlovu was then arrested.

