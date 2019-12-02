Zanu PF Byo ignorant of its total contribution towards conference

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo province is ignorant of what it might have contributed towards the party's National people's conference scheduled for Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East in December 15.The Bulawayo province like all other ten provinces has a target of $500 000 to contribute.Bulawayo Fundraising Committee Chairman, Charles Chiponda said all the contributions were being forwarded to Harare before they could account how many they have gathered in total so he was not aware of the total contribution the province has made.The conference is expected to accommodate 7 000 delegates and the total target for all the provinces is pegged at $1 million.