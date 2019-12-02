Employee allegedly rapes boss's maid

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

A man from Cowdray Parks who was hired to fumigate a house in Northend Bulawayo allegedly raped the maid at the house before begging her not to report the matter and apologizing for the offense.Langton Magura (42) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu charged with rape.He will be back in court on December 5.It is alleged that November 16 Magura was hired by a Northend resident to spray the house against inserts.Magura went to the house and found the maid who showed him the rooms to spray. He is alleged to have told her that her breasts were attractive before raping her after spraying the house.The maid later phoned her employer to tel him of the ordeal and the matter was reported to the police leading to Magura's arrest.Magura after committing the rape had pleaded with the maid to forgive him.