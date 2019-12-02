Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop stabs two sons in family murder attempt...As wife escapes

by Staff Reporter
02 Dec 2019 at 18:04hrs | Views
A Bulawayo based police officer went berserk and stabbed his two minor children who are now battling for life in hospital.

This publication was told that the police officer, identified as Daniel Arutura, hatched a plan to kill his children along with his wife before taking his own life over a misunderstanding.

Police sources said Arutura drove a knife into the chest and waist of his sons, aged 6 and 10, who are now admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals' Intensive Care Unit from injuries sustained in the attack.

The wife, identified as Fungai Miringani, escaped unhurt as she fled before her husband turned on her.

"She sought refuge at a neighbour's house and only returned when Arutura was gone only to discover that her sons had been stabbed by the man. They were hen taken to hospital," said a police source.

Police sources said after his arrest, Arutura, who stays in Pumula South suburb, told his colleagues that evil spirits had taken over him.

"His plan was disturbed by the fact that his wife managed to escape but if she didn't, he was going to kill them all and then hang himself. He had a rope that he wanted to use to hang himself after killing his family," said a police source.

Bulawayo police spokeswoman Precious Simango was not reachable for comment.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days