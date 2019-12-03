Fidelity printers worker in US$65 760 property theft

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Fidelity Printers employee not yet identified was recently being investigated by the police on allegations involving an armed robbery that took place in Bulawayo recently.Police had launched investigations on the matter and it emerged that the employee in question might be in the know of the incidents.The employee in question is Fidelity gold printers' buying agent and the robbery reportedly happened at Ilanda, Bulawayo.Total value of the stolen property is US$65 760.00The robbery which happened left a gold dealer injured and hospitalized after a shootout.That is when the property was taken from him.