Company loses property worth $2 529 to employee

by Stephen Jakes
03 Dec 2019 at 06:19hrs | Views
A Bulawayo firm Pump and Steel Supplies Company has reportedly lost property worth $2, 529 to its employee who stole it.

This emerged when Tapiwa Marengenya (34) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Bulawayo magistrate Jeconiah Ncube charged with theft.

He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to four months, wholly suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

On October 15, Marengenya stole 43 Door frame hinges and set door handles  all worth $2, 529.37. He was arrested after a search by a security guard and the property was recovered.

Source - Stephen Jakes

