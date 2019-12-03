Texas Meat Market Butcher open new outlet in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Texas Meat Market a business entity which is chain retail will be officially opening its new butchery shop in Bulawayo on December 7.This was revealed by the retail operations manager Tanaka Mudhimu in an invitation to various business community members."Texas Meat Market is part of a chain of retail stores under the umbrella of AMP meats (Associated Meat Packers) and was developed in 2006 and the first retail outlet was launched in 2007 delivering as per its promise to be the lone star in quality meats," reads the invite."The retail chain was developed to give customers the widest choice of meat products in the market. Building on that success the brand has grown in the market with more than fifteen shops currently in operation predominantly in Harare and outlying towns."Mudhimu said the official opening of the outlet will take place at the shop situated at between 14 and 15th avenue in Bulawayo along Fife Street on December 7 starting at 9am.