Man sues mother-in-law

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man living in France has sued his mother in law over the custody of his daughter (15) following the death of his wife.Vukani Chris Mhlanga filed an application for guardianship at the Bulawayo High Court.He cited Patience Utete of Hwange and the Master of the High Court as the respondents.Mhlanga said he was customarily married Utete's late daughter Nonsikelelo Hazel Zulu in which they were blessed with two girl children namely Zinzile Mhlanga a daughter born in 1999, and Zoleka Mhlanga born in 2004.Mhlanga said his wife died due to Systemic lupus erythematosus commonly known as lupus, a vicious chronic autoimmune disorder that can affect virtually any organ of the body.He said after the death of his wife he allowed his mother in law to stay with his younger daughter on compassionate grounds but she now grand stands and calm he was no longer sending her to school."The application is for the custody of the minor child whom I am the biological father and legal guardian," he said.He said lack of knowledge and appreciation his mother in law had to approach the magistrate courts in Hwange claiming that the children were not at school, seeking an order to take them from him.Mhlanga said when he attended the court in Hwange he was only notified that he would have custody of his child who had made it clear that she did not want to live with her grandmother and his younger child was directed to live with her grandmother.He said he has run out of any other options accept to approach the court to claim custody of the minor. He prayed for an order compelling Utete to allow him custody of the child.Utete and the Master of the High Court are yet to respond to the application.