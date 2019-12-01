More water woes for Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has announced that residents in some suburbs will experience additional water shedding to the already running 96 hours per week due to a fault along a power line supplying electricity to its water works.Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube said affected suburbs are namely Emganwini, Pumula, Nketa 9, Nkulumane, Nketa, Sizinda, Tshabalala, Bellevue, Newton West, West Somerton, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Gwabalanda, Maplanka, Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Mabutweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba and Matshobane."The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an emergency interruption of water supplies to areas supplied by the Magwegwe and Criterion reservoirs outside normal water shedding programme from Thursday December 5 2019 to 6 December 2019."The interruption is due to a ZETDC fault along the power line supplying the Criterion Waterworks that occurred on Wednesday 4 December 2019 and is still undergoing repair. The fault has affected water treatment and pumping thus affected all areas that are due for water supplies restoration. Residents are urged to conserve water that they might be holding to see them through the interruption period," said Dube."Bulawayo City Council wishes to apologise to its valued customers for the inconvenience likely to be caused."