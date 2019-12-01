Zimbabwean in dilemma after Botswana soldiers shoot him on the leg

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Shepherd Madzikatire from Pelandaba in Bulawayo who was shot by Botswana soldiers when in that country illegal is struggling to get his leg treated after the failure to be operated in time.Madzikatire was shot while at Ramakwebana border on April 6 this year.He needed the fractured bones on his leg to be aligned.Madzikatire said he was shot by Botswana soldiers when in their side of the border."I had moved to Botswana to seek for greener pastures as life is not easy in Zimbabwe," he said.He said he could not be operated in Botswana but was sent back home with the injured leg still painful.Madzikatire said he is still in pain and needs to be operated to realign the bones in his leg.He however, bemoaned lack of funds to get medication and appealed for well wishers to help him with fundsHe may be reached on 0771015190.