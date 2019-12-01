Liberation mine property goes under the hummer

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Liberation Mining (Pvt) Limited in Gwayi area Matabeleland North will on Saturday have numerous of its property worth millions of dollars auctioned to settle debts the mining firm owes to two companies.The mining firm is reportedly owing the Switch Byte Investment and one Patrick Utete unspecified millions of dollars which it has failed to settle.According to the notice circulated to prospective bidders, the auction will be conducted on Saturday at the Liberation Mine."Auction of property to be sold on December 7 include 96 plus screens, mobile KDE 1855, movable water bowser, two workshop containers, Kip or generator model KDE 1655, movable water pump-F3L9, two 7000 orange metal tank," reads the notice in part.The mentioned property is to be sold to settle a debt owed to Patrick Utete.Also property that includes steel filling cabinet with 4 drawers, 2x brown desks, 2 x board room tables, two chairs, 2x visitors chairs, 1 weigh bridge, 3 solar panels will be sold to settle the debt owed to Switch Byte Investments.