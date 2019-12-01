Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Teen boy 'drinks brandy' to death

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MYSTERY surrounds the death of a boy (13) from Bulawayo who allegedly finished an undiluted 750ml bottle of brandy in less than an hour.

The brandy has an alcohol percentage of 43 percent compared to ordinary beer that has between three and seven percent alcohol content.

Sources alleged that Clayton Mhlanga of Entumbane suburb was forced to drink the alcohol by his older friends, but a statement given to the police suggests that he guzzled the liquor alone in their car while his friends were watching soccer at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

He died on Sunday from suspected alcohol poisoning.

The group had gone to watch the Chibuku Cup final pitting Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Family members said Clayton's hands and tongue turned black as he lay comatose at home.

He was expected to be buried at Athlone Extension Cemetery on Thursday.

Clayton's older friends Mthunzi Malaba (22), Thobani Ncube and Likhwa Dube — all from the same suburb — have allegedly disappeared.

They told police that they had left the boy in their car while they watched the Chibuku Cup final which Highlanders won 1-0.

They also claimed that when they returned, they found the boy had downed the brandy and was in a semi-conscious state.

 Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

"On November 30 at around 2PM, the deceased went to Barbourfields Stadium to watch the match with his friends. The now deceased was left guarding the car. After the match, the three friends returned and realised that the now deceased had consumed undiluted alcohol which they had left in the car," she said.

Chief Insp Simango said the friends took Clayton to his parents' house at around 10PM and handed him over to his stepfather Mr Emmanuel Sibanda.

 "Sibanda tried to talk to the now deceased and he was not responding. He sprinkled some water on him but he did not respond and he later laid him on his bed," she said.

On December 1, the boy's health had seriously deteriorated.

"His father gave him some porridge and water. After consumption he vomited everything and his condition seriously deteriorated. At around 3PM he showed no signs of life," said Chief Insp Simango.

Clayton's grandmother, who declined to be named, said the family did not know what happened to him.

"We cannot tell you anything pertaining to the death of our son. We are being told that he drank ‘hot stuff'," she said.

The granny said what remains mysterious is that his tongue and hands had turned black.

"The post-mortem results said his kidneys were swollen, his tummy was full of water and some drops of alcohol were also found in the tummy. So, if it is alcohol that caused his death then why has his tongue and hands turned black. We suspect that there might be foul play by his friends," she said.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe being turned into a grand circus arena

15 mins ago | 27 Views

MDC mourns ZUPCO accident victims, blames unroadworthy buses

24 mins ago | 81 Views

'Let Zimbabweans find one another, by themselves' diplomats instructed - after 39 years, ravenous hyena midwife to a goat

46 mins ago | 56 Views

10 Zimra officers, agents arrested for 'smuggling vehicles into Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 280 Views

We're creating economic space for business, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 198 Views

The worse ever political year in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Attempted assassination and abduction: The new MDC campaign tools

19 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Government officials try to extort South African businessman

19 hrs ago | 5152 Views

2 die in city bus accident

19 hrs ago | 2830 Views

12 land barons arrested

19 hrs ago | 3116 Views

Mnangagwa opens US$20 million beverages plant

19 hrs ago | 2935 Views

The guilty are always afraid

19 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mugabe coup announcer rules out external mediation

19 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Zupco subsidy gobbles $51m monthly

19 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa's govt distances itself from Matemadanda utterances

19 hrs ago | 3052 Views

Zinara boss resignation raises eyebrows

19 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chivayo's Gwanda solar project impasse rages on

20 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZPP raps Minister Mthuli Ncube over his space satellite budget

20 hrs ago | 1491 Views

REVEALED: China plotting to elevate Grace Mugabe to vice Presidency

20 hrs ago | 4895 Views

Walter Mzembi distances self from #TysonWabantu

22 hrs ago | 2545 Views

PHOTOS: Tunisian military jet lands in Bulawayo for a CAF match

22 hrs ago | 5250 Views

Zimbabwe's political stalemate: Who are the victims?

23 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zimbabwe's food crisis exposes Mnangagwa

24 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Bleak festive season as Government fails to guarantee fuel supplies

24 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Unleash army on killer mashurugwi panners: MDC-A Senator

24 hrs ago | 1893 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days