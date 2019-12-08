Govt intervenes on Zupco crisis

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Government has stepped in to solve the shortage of Zupco buses on the streets that had withdrawn their services over the shortage of diesel.The Zupco buses offer subsidised services to commuters who are now heavily relying on them for cheaper transport.In the past weeks, most buses especially under the franchise arrangement withdrew services with reports that government was no longer providing them with diesel.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba on Wednesday said steps had been taken to bring the Zupco buses back on the streets."To thank those alert Zimbos who noticed and dramatised reduced service level by ZUPCO because of fuel supply constraints. The matter has now been sorted, with Finance Secretary Guvamatanga reacting promptly to ensure CMED capacitates ZUPCO fuelwise for a speedy return to normal service," said Charamba."Already reports reaching us pointed to abuse of commuters by small operators who had hiked fares, taking advantage of the wet conditions. For a monthly subsidy of about $34m, the transport service is a key component of overall safety nets in these times of recovery."Secretary George Guvamatanga who is always a joy to work with, tells me that consistent with MBWA - Management By WalkAbouts - his team will be on the ground to ensure commuter service level returns to normal. Thanks Zimbos, thanks George, thanks CMED, thanks ZUPCO!"