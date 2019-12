News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

The fire outbreak at a house in Bulawayo left a woman and her two children nursing serious burn wounds.Bulawayo Fire Brigade official Linos Phiri said the fire victims were taken to Mpilo Hospital before identifying them as Melinda Ndlovu (22), Kyle Mutsago (3) and Luyanda Mutsago (1).Phiri said property destroyed at the house is worth $50 000.