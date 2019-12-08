Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Two teens jailed for theft of phone

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Bulawayo teenagers have been slapped with 15 months in jail after they stole a mobile phone worth 6000 Rands so that they sell it to buy food.

Emmanuel Tedius Ndlovu (18) and Brian Moyo (18) pleaded guilty to theft  before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

They were sentenced to one year three months. Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

On December 3 Ndlovu, Moyo and another accomplice still at large were at  Registrar General's  Offices  in Bulawayo when they ganged on Simon Nyathi before searching and stealing his mobile phone.

They were arrested  by Police officers on patrol in Makokoba while in possession of Nyathi's mobile phone.



Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mphoko's pension case an example how Ndebeles are ill-treated in Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 22 Views

WATCH: Chinese hospital in Mash East flooded by water

12 mins ago | 39 Views

Minister Ndlovu delighted over recent Cop 25 meeting in Madrid

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Women's group engages MPs to push for gender equality

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Fire burns woman and children

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa warns power-hungry party leaders

3 hrs ago | 865 Views

Ball now in Mnangagwa, Chamisa Court

3 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Zimbabwe courts Botswana on anti-corruption drive

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mberengwa East MP torches storm

3 hrs ago | 537 Views

'Air Zimbabwe to relaunch in 2020 with 5 planes'

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Proposed Zimbabwe finance law threatens jobs

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zanu-PF splurges $14 million on salaries

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

MDC UK province donates to Shurugwi villagers

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 bodies retrieved from disused mine

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Hotels eject MDC MPs

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe must re-imagine the future

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Jury still out on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

NRZ board defies Matiza over US$400 million deal

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF revenue streams run dry

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zanu-PF banquet in deep sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiyangwa faces fresh Zifa headache

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Massive tender scam sucks in top officials

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Strengthening the code of conduct for political parties

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube's inflation hypocrisy baffling

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Tendai Biti calls for an urgent dialogue with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zimbabwe faces a gloomy 2020

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Relegation fight goes to the wire

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

9 die in separate accidents

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Cops hunt for rapist burglar

3 hrs ago | 357 Views

Tsholotsho farmers urged to plant drought-resistant crops

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Victoria Falls flowing all year round'

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Herdboy plunges to death in 30m well

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bulawayo Christmas Lights go on today

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Woman in court for 'stealing' car, cash

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Millers not budging on prices

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Man rapes two daughters

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new tuberculosis preventive therapy

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

'All hail the King'

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

POSB simplifies banking services

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Experts call for Mthuli tax removal

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Helicopter rescues for storm-ravaged communities

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Illegal connection electrocutes student

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa warns against populist policies

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF presents anti-sanctions petition to British PM

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

New plate, new cup for prisoners

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mureza to start assembling cars in Zimbabwe next year

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa promotes senior army officer

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Tribalist' Shiri speaks on farm downsizing

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zupco withdraws unsafe buses

3 hrs ago | 190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days