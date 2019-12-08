Two teens jailed for theft of phone

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

TWO Bulawayo teenagers have been slapped with 15 months in jail after they stole a mobile phone worth 6000 Rands so that they sell it to buy food.Emmanuel Tedius Ndlovu (18) and Brian Moyo (18) pleaded guilty to theft before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.They were sentenced to one year three months. Six months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.On December 3 Ndlovu, Moyo and another accomplice still at large were at Registrar General's Offices in Bulawayo when they ganged on Simon Nyathi before searching and stealing his mobile phone.They were arrested by Police officers on patrol in Makokoba while in possession of Nyathi's mobile phone.