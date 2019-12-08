Latest News Editor's Choice


Ingutsheni Hospital getting early Christmas tomorrow

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Ingutsheni mental health hospital in Bulawayo is tomorrow getting early Christimas after a group of well-wishers promised to donate goods to the institution.

A group of psychiatric nurses some based local while others are  abroad pledged to donate food  and other needed items at the health institution.

The donation come at a time when the health institution faces serious challenges among them food shortage, drugs and medical and psychiatric doctors.

Organizers of the donation said the event is tomorrow and their aim is to give a smile to the vulnerable people.



Source - Stephen Jakes

