Man tries to kill colleague at drinking spot

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man tried to kill a colleague following a dispute at a drinking spot.Kelvin Ndlovu (32) of Pumula was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before magistrate, Gladmore Mushove.The matter will be back in court on December 27.The court was told that Ndlovu and Munyaradzi Nyamudererwa who are neighbours were drinking beer together in Pumula on December 3.They had an argument over unspecified issue.Ndlovu accused his neighbour of stealing his property before striking him with a beer bottle and stabbing him on the cheek .A report made to the police led to Ndlovu's arrest.