MP engages Registrar General's office to increase mobile registration

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

Beitbridge East Zanu PF legislator Albert Nguluvhe has revealed that he has engaged the Registrar's Department to increase the mobile registration in his area so as to enable many undocumented people to get national documents."It has come to my attention that we still have some people in our area who are yet to acquire primary identification documents (births certificates and national identification documents)," he said."I have since engaged the Registrar General's department for them to increase coverage for mobile registration processes. However, after realising that the department (RG) has resource constraints to cover distances of over 40km, on 13 December I gave the local office fuel to cover areas around Chaswingo which is 63km from the town."Nguluvhe said they managed to assist more than 100 people in that area with primary documents during that visit."I want to encourage those without these documents to approach the RG and register or to make use of the mobile registration programmes. These are critical documents we all must have as citizens," he said.