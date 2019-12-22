News / Local
Congress for JEUZ to be held this month
22 Dec 2019 at 07:32hrs | Views
Judiciary Employees Union of Zimbabwe (JEUZ) has revealed that they will be holding their first ever elective congress in Bulawayo next month.
The union was formed recently and has since been registered with the register of the unions.
The union represent judiciary workers who are none judges, magistrates, and prosecutors. Specific dates of the congress are yet to be announced soon.
Source - Stephen Jakes