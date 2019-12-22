Man rapes niece (13) several times in her sleep

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Umguza allegedly sneaked into his niece's blankets during the night and raped her while she was sleeping.This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu when a 36-year-old man appeared before her charged with rape.He was remanded in custody to January 17.Sometime in 2014, the man used to arrive home drunk during the night. He would sneak into the girl's blankets and rape her while she was sleeping.She allegedly committed the offence on several occasions.In October this year the girl's aunt found out that the girl was being abused and questioned her. That is when the girl opened up to say that her uncle had abused her.The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest