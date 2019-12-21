Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cop steal wife's underwear 'for ritual purposes'

by Staff Reporter
35 secs ago | Views
Freedom Hove
A Bulawayo-based cop was shamed for "stealing" his wife's underwear supposedly to take them to a sangoma for ritual purposes.

The disgrace was made public at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Locardia Hove made an application for a protection order against her husband, Freedom Hove, a police officer, accusing him of being violent towards her.

Locardia claimed her abusive husband based at ZRP Nkulumane was also in the habit of assaulting her in front of their children aged five and eight years respectively.

"I am the applicant in this matter and the respondent Freedom Hove is my husband. He is based at ZRP Nkulumane. He is of a violent nature and he is always assaulting me in front of our children and this affects them emotionally.

"He also took my documents and underwear without my consent. He went on to accuse me of being a witch and banned me from cooking for our kids saying I might poison them," complained Locardia, adding that she was now living in fear of her husband as they were no longer in talking terms.

Spiritedly begging for a protection order to be granted in her favour, Locardia further said Freedom was no longer sleeping at home.

"He is now coming home after two days only to change and whenever he comes, he will be violent," she said.

In his response, Freedom didn't deny his wife's accusations before he consented to the granting of the protection order in her favour.

By his consent presiding magistrate Jeconiah Ncube granted the protection order which refrains Freedom from verbally and physically assaulting his wife.

He also ordered him not take his wife's property without her consent.

Source - B-Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman demands sex from son-in-law

7 mins ago | 70 Views

A villain or a custodian of Democratic ethos and principles: Case of Chamisa’s usurpation and consolidation of power in MDC

34 mins ago | 106 Views

Tourists flock to Vic Falls

44 mins ago | 150 Views

'Do POLAD because we love Zimbabwe' says Gutu - then why selling-out on free elections

22 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Mzembi regains lost mojo as political vacuum beckons

22 hrs ago | 4194 Views

Battle for the RBZ and the 'Judas Iscariot' within?

23 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Mnangagwa visits Kwekwe market

24 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Zim police urge citizens to be responsible on the roads

24 hrs ago | 556 Views

GMB Corruption and mismanagement exposed

24 hrs ago | 2427 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days