Mnangagwa stands behind the pulpit

by Byo24 Correspondent

Whilst addressing congregates for the 2019/20 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at a local church earlier on today, Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to continue working hard.

The National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service which was established in 2017 is a gathering of Christian believers who will be praying for the nation. The service is commemorated by a lot of churches throughout the country."Hard work pays, we cannot achieve Vision2030 without working. Vision2030 depends on the investment of each and every one of us.As a government, we have accelerated our quest in achieving the national vision. All the good comes through hard work, therefore, we must work for it.Let us have everyone loving our country working to develop it, faith without hard work is nothing.We must use what God gave us to develop our country. We have to depend on ourselves. Zimbabwe has a good agricultural sector. As a result of climate change, we are introducing a culture of irrigation so that we can enhance productivity.I am grateful for the relationship that exists between the church and the government. It gives a voice to the homegrown churches of Zimbabwe.A strong spiritual leadership is important. Therefore, I urge the church to continue to do its part by preaching the gospel of love and justice," said Mnangagwa