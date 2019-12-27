Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo man honoured by Queen Elizabeth

by Staff Reporter
A Bulawayo man has been honoured by Quuen Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom for his contribution in the education, music and relations between Zimbabwe and the UK.

Michael Bullivant, a former deputy head at Milton High School and Principal of the Zimbabwe Academy of Music, was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth in her New Year's Honours list.

Former Education Minister David Coltart said of the honour, "Whilst Michael is well known and loved by Bulawayo residents he may not be as well known by others. He is the Principal of the Zimbabwe Academy of Music and former deputy Head of Milton.

Michael has almost singlehandedly kept the Academy of Music going and has been indefatigable in his promotion of classical music in Zimbabwe. He has also been responsible for reaching out to disadvantaged communities to ensure that classical music is enjoyed by all Zimbabweans."

Coltart said Bullivant has done this work for decades in the most trying of circumstances and has lifted the spirits of thousands of Zimbabweans in difficult times.

"This honour is richly deserved and he deserves our hearty congratulations. You have done us all proud Michael. Amhlophe," said Coltart.



Source - Byo24News

