Man loses Pajero at girlfriend's place

News / Local

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A MASVINGO man is counting his losses after his car Mitsubishi Pajero valued at $141 500 was stolen while he was having quality time with his girlfriend.Police sources allege Naison Marufu (36) visited his girlfriend Rutendo Charuka (25) at her place of residence on Saturday and left the car keys on the ignition while charging his phone.On Sunday around 1am Marufu went to where he parked his motor vehicle and discovered the offence .He then filed a police report at Chesvingo post.