Bulawayo Mayor urges people to register to vote

by Stephen Jakes
Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni has challenge people in Bulawayo and Matabeleland to register to vote in a bid to avoid reduction of constituencies during the coming delimitation process.

"We urge our people to take voter registration seriously. Bulawayo is mostly likely to lose two(2) constituencies in 2023 if we don't up the game," he said. 

"Bulawayo will not only lose the said 2 constituency representation, but the 2 constituencies will also go with their Constituency Development Fund (CDF)."

He appealed to political parties in Bulawayo to unite and ensure that their membership and supporters register in their numbers ahead of the proposed delimitation exercise.

Source - Stephen Jakes

