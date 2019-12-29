Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC relaxes water shedding for New Year’s day

by BCC
4 hrs ago
CITY OF BULAWAYO
NOTICE – RELAXATION OF WATER SHEDDING DURING NEW YEAR’S DAY

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be a temporary relaxation of water shedding during New Year’s Day (1 January 2020) which has been motivated by good reservoir levels.

This is to enable residents and visitors to the city to welcome the New Year without the inconvenience of lack of water within households.

Shedding will immediately re-commence on Thursday, 2nd January 2020 and will be in respect of the 96 hours per week shedding program.

His Worship the Mayor, Aldermen, Councillors and the Town Clerk wish you all a Prosperous and peaceful New Year.Water is life. Save every drop

C DUBE
Date: Tuesday, 31 December 2019
TOWN CLERK

Source - BCC

