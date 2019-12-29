Police shooting victim appeal for help

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A victim of police shooting that occurred during the protests on the day when a Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was jailed has appealed for assistance in funds so that she gets medication required.This is revealed by Mthwakazi Republic Party official Mbonisi Gumbo in a statement."It has come to our attention that on the 16th of September 2019 at around 18:40hrs some overzealous police officers fired live bullets randomly in the process shooting in the head a vendor Sinikiwe Ndlovu who had nothing whatsoever to do with whatever was happening at Tred gold which is about 150m from where she was," Gumbo said."We are reliable informed that this happened a few minutes after a suspicious and questionable judgement against Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni which led to protests outside the Tredgold."Gumbo said a form filled by police to the hospital which is a requirement in such cases as this one, reads as follows; May you assist the above mentioned who was injured in a stampede in town."It is suspected that she was hit by an unknown object. Which was thrown in the crowd where people were running away. She sustained a deep on the forehead, upper lip and bruises on her face," he said."Kindly assist in ascertaining degree of injury and supply medical report. End of quote. This was done by ZRP Bulawayo Central."Gumbo said according to part of the medical report the Doctors believe that indeed it was gun powder on her wound."The police only advised her to take all her medical reports to Tredgold, never came back to explain anything or show any interest in investigating the matter," he said."Right now though the victim survived she now have a continuous headache, poor eyesight, and has not been able to get proper medical attention simple because she can't afford. She is kindly asking for help from those who can in terms of her medication as well as in seeking justice, the state should be liable for her medication because it's their fault. An injury to one is an injury to all of us."