Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man (25) steals perfume to please girlfriend

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Security guards had to send for reinforcements to subdue a muscular 25-year-old man who tried to make off with a $29 bottle of perfume from a supermarket in Bulawayo.

"All I wanted was to get my girlfriend a present on her birthday on Christmas day," said a sweaty Elijah Moyo after the guards had finally apprehended him.

He was caught by a security guard at TM supermarket near Basch Street Terminus also known as Egodini while shoving a 90ml Yardley Gorgeous perfume under his armpit. The perfume costs ZW$28,99.

A manager at the shop, Lameck Homela, explained how they caught Moyo.

"He was spotted by our security guard on CCTV while stuffing the perfume under his shirt. The guard tried to stop him from leaving without paying for the spray. While he was trying to arrest him, he caused a scene and dropped the perfume on the floor," said Homela.

"He was tall and looked very strong, our security guard tried to handcuff him, but the man grabbed his arm and twisted it while threatening to beat him up. We had to call for reinforcement and they finally managed to handcuff him and put him in the back room," said Homela.

He said they called the police who took him to Bulawayo Central Police Station where a docket of theft was opened.

During trial at the Tredgold magistrate court, Moyo said: "Your Worship, I apologise for what I did. I had no money on me  as I'm not gainfully employed, I wanted to surprise my girlfriend  with a present since it was her birthday on Christmas day. A desperation to make her happy drove me to steal the perfume. Kindly forgive me," he pleaded with the magistrate.

The magistrate remanded him out of custody to next week on Tuesday for sentencing.

Cases of theft at supermarkets are rife, just recently a man was arrested after he was caught stuffing biltong in his underwear.

Source - B-Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Caught panties down with married man, naked hooker escapes through kitchen window

2 hrs ago | 890 Views

Elitist Ignorant ZANU PF, Justice not a Jurist, Mayor not appointed, Aloof to Hunger Pains

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Fare thee well, Cde Hazel Chihota

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

'People must stop using word Mashurugwi referring to criminals'

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Two geologists in court for illegal mining

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Bus accident kills two

4 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Terror war in my country reliving the Mashurugwi menace

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Govt mulls solar systems for public health facilities

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Two companies sucked in fuel scam

6 hrs ago | 1078 Views

New Year's Day hit and run driver hands self to police

8 hrs ago | 2069 Views

'Eat vegetables,' says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2543 Views

2020 should mark the end for Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Doctors report for work, Mpilo resumes operations

9 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Machete-wielding gang chops miner

10 hrs ago | 1381 Views

US kills top Iran general, the world reacts

20 hrs ago | 4866 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days