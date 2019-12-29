Latest News Editor's Choice


Churches to hold inter denominational prayers for year 2020

by Stephen Jakes
Churches in Bulawayo will today as from 5:30 pm to 6:30pm hold interdenominational prayers for a blessed year 2020.

This was revealed by Rev. Frank Mhlanga, the Residents Chairman.

"We having this unique event for our community in Richmond today at 5:30pm to 6:30, just for 1hr. It is one of its own kind taking place in the residential areas," he said.

"The Richmond Residents Executive Committee feels the need and importance of praying together as a community especially at this time as we begin a New year that we commit everything to God. We are therefore inviting you beloved Richmond residents to be part of this  wonderful hour of prayer where all of us as a community will join our hearts together and pray for our Community."

He said the prayers starts  at 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the Richmond Hall in Bulawayo today.

"Various pastors from different Richmond Churches will lead us in this session. Its an Interdenominational Community prayer service. The prayer Theme is "Nkosi Ngena nathi Ku 2020 Masingahambi sodwa," he said.

"I felt I should organise such a gathering with the community. Imagine in the townships such a thing taking place. We usually see such in the CBD, at the city hall etc. But Iam bringing it to our community level. Its one of its own kind."

Source - Byo24News

