Married cop offers underwear to lover's hubby

by Staff Reporter
A SENIOR police officer based at Drill Hall's Traffic Section in Bulawayo has been caught having an affair with his married junior and exchanging gifts and favours at work.

The married Inspector Jamezweni Masuku is accused of being involved in a six months long steamy relationship with his wedded subordinate Constable Mejury Gwangwava.

The illicit relationship was discovered by Gwangwava's husband, Ebony Nyoni after he stumbled on love messages and audio recordings of the two.

During their alleged extra-marital affair, Masuku (40), pampered his married lover with t-shirts which are usually reserved for senior members in the police force.

In exchange, among other things, Gwangwava bought her superior and lover half a dozen of male mini briefs.

After their affair was discovered by Gwangwava's husband, the police superior reportedly confessed that he was indeed having an affair with his married junior.

After being confronted he burnt five of the undergarments and brazenly handed over the remaining one to Nyoni because he had never donned it.


Source - B-Metro

