Man (24) sneaks in, watches his mother having sex with boyfriend

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

Taking voyeurism to an unprecedented level, a 24-year-old man from Bulawayo's Thorngrove suburb allegedly sneaked into his mother's bedroom to watch her while she was having sex with her partner.The pair, even after noticing him, allegedly continued being intimate as if he wasn't there.A court heard that Algernon Antony (24) watched his mother Tiffany Antony (43) while she was naked between the sheets enjoying herself with her lover.She took to the stand and said: "Your Worship, I was with my boyfriend in my bedroom then Algernon came into my bedroom while was having sex with my partner.""I tried to tell him to move away but he could not listen to me. He kept watching us for several minutes," she said.She added: "When I asked him why he was doing that he said there is nothing that I would do to him and slammed the door in my face."As if that was not enough the court heard that when his mother was bathing Algernon peeped through the window."When I was bathing last week, I noticed him watching me through the window, I then confronted him, but he once again asked what I would do to him," she said.Seeing the escalation of the strange behaviour of her offspring, Tiffany had no choice but to report the matter at Mzilikazi Police Station, leading to the arrest of Algernon.He appeared in court before magistrate Lizwe Jamela at Tredgold Magistrates Court facing Criminal insult charge.He pleaded guilty."Your Worship, I'm sorry about what I did. I was going to the bathroom and I didn't know she was sleeping with somebody. I just bumped into them and I watched them in shock and disbelief. It wasn't my intention to watch her having sex with her lover."About peeping through the bathroom window he said: "It was a coincidence that when I peeped through the window she was inside bathing. I'm really sorry to my mum for that."Magistrate remanded Algernon out of custody to next week on Wednesday for sentencing.