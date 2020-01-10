Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man (24) sneaks in, watches his mother having sex with boyfriend

by Staff Reporter
22 secs ago | Views
Taking voyeurism to an unprecedented level, a 24-year-old man from Bulawayo's Thorngrove suburb allegedly sneaked into his mother's bedroom to watch her while she was having sex with her partner.

The pair, even after noticing him, allegedly continued being intimate as if he wasn't there.

A court heard that Algernon Antony (24) watched his mother Tiffany Antony (43) while she was naked between the sheets enjoying herself with her lover.

She took to the stand and said: "Your Worship, I was with my boyfriend in my bedroom then Algernon came into my bedroom while was having sex with my partner."

"I tried to tell him to move away but he could not listen to me. He kept watching us for several minutes," she said.

She added: "When I asked him why he was doing that he said there is nothing that I would do to him and slammed the door in my face."

As if that was not enough the court heard that when his mother was bathing Algernon peeped through the window.

"When I was bathing last week, I noticed him watching me through the window, I then confronted him, but he once again asked what I would do to him," she said.

Seeing the escalation of the strange behaviour of her offspring, Tiffany had no choice but to report the matter at Mzilikazi Police Station, leading to the arrest of Algernon.

He appeared in court before magistrate Lizwe Jamela at Tredgold Magistrates Court facing Criminal insult charge.

He pleaded guilty.

"Your Worship, I'm sorry about what I did. I was going to the bathroom and I didn't know she was sleeping with somebody. I just bumped into them and I watched them in shock and disbelief. It wasn't my intention to watch her having sex with her lover."

About peeping through the bathroom window he said: "It was a coincidence that when I peeped through the window she was inside bathing. I'm really sorry to my mum for that."

Magistrate remanded Algernon out of custody to next week on Wednesday for sentencing.



Source - B-Metro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Married cop offers underwear to lover's hubby

8 mins ago | 32 Views

Bereaved family buries son at murderer's homestead, demands 40 cattle

24 mins ago | 112 Views

Man (25) struck by lightining near police station

38 mins ago | 99 Views

Zimsec clerk in court for leaked exam paper

48 mins ago | 88 Views

Civil servants offered 97% pay rise

51 mins ago | 214 Views

Ministry of Defence accountant in court over 20 million USD fraud

54 mins ago | 128 Views

Zera dismisses 'fake' fuel price increase notice

11 hrs ago | 2052 Views

PHOTOS: Artisanal miners nabbed with a loaded pistol

11 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Machete weilding gangs will not be tolerated - Kazembe

12 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Poetry: Our Dreams No Longer Dance Across The Sky

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

WATCH: Bosso president talks about his life in soccer

13 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Muridzo lights up Harare

13 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Who is Matemadanda to dare the Americans

22 hrs ago | 9543 Views

Marry takes Chiwenga to court demanding access to children and matrimonial house

24 hrs ago | 10921 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days