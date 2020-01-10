Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

by Stephen Jakes
Bulawayo City Council recently granted the police and the Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) free use of the city hall car park for their event.

This is revealed in the council's latest minutes.

"The Town Clerk reported that the following letter  dated November, 2019 had been received from the Chairperson - BACFOZ requesting the use of the car park.

He said the Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) for ZRP Bulawayo Central District intended to hold its Symposium on the 29th of November 2019 as from 14.00 - 18.00 hours.

"The purpose of the initiative is to facilitate equal partnership between the business community and the police in fight against crime. It is against this back ground that we request you as our highly esteemed stake holder to assist us with the venue," reads the minutes.

"Your assistance and co-operation is highly appreciated."

However the event was postponed to December 11.

"In terms of the Council policy on free use of Council facilities including stadia and Community Halls "Council may grant free use of its stadia, Large and Small City Halls and other municipal facilities only for National events such as independence ball, independence, Heroes and Defence Forces Days," reads the minutes.

"Other government departments requesting free use of stadia, Large and Small
City Halls and other municipal facilities, and are not in a position to pay in
advance, Council enters into a debt swap arrangement with relevant
government department."

"That the request for free use of the City Hall Car Park by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the 11th December, 2019 be acceded to due to the nature of the event," reads the council minutes.

Source - Byo24News

