Mother jailed for dumping newborn on unknown vendor

by Paul Ndou

A 33-YEAR-OLD Harare woman was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment yesterday by a Bindura magistrate for ill-treating her baby girl by leaving her with an unknown vendor at Bindura market.Charity Nyabadza pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Moreblessing Makati who commuted the sentence to 105 hours of community service.Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that on December 29 the convict left Rusape with her new born baby for Bindura.Upon arriving in Bindura Nyabadza saw an unknown vendor whom she gave her baby and escaped to her brother's place in Chitungwiza.Her brother quizzed her about her missing baby and she came back to Bindura to search for the vendor.The vendor had filed a police report and the baby had been taken to Bindura hospital.The police conducted investigations leading to Nyabadza's arrest.