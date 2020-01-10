Latest News Editor's Choice


Resident seek to rehabilitate Athlone Cemetery fence

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo resident has undertaken to renovate the Athlone Cemetery fence, which has been vandalised many years ago.

This is revealed in the latest council minutes.

The minutes states that the Director of Health Services reported that a request had been received from Bryan Orford a resident of the city to extend Athlone Avenue Cemetery fence.

"This extension according to the writer would come at no cost and was a philanthropic gesture from him and a sector of concerned residents. The current fence at the cemetery was old and rusted and was an eyesore. There was a need to maintain the aesthetics of the cemetery which had historical significance," reads the minutes in part.

"The cost of replacing the fence was astronomical given the size of the area to be covered. Council had found it insurmountable to erect fences around its cemeteries hence compromised security at these revered sites."

The minutes states that erection of a palisade fence was a welcome development which would give the cemetery a face lift and ensure security.

"In view of the aforementioned this department had no objections to the request," reads the minutes.

The minutes states that the matter was considered and the donation to revive the fence was welcome with calls for more donations to revive fences in other cemeteries being made.

"There was a lot of fouling around the cemetery. Alderman Clayton Zana concurred. He noted that Council had resolved to erect a fence around Pelandaba extention Cemetery. He wanted to know what was the delay?. He however welcomed the initiative to extend fencing around Athlone Avenue Cemetery," reads the minutes.

"Councillor Silas Chigora noted that wire fencing was prone to vandalism. Council should consider planting the drought resistant hedge around Pelandaba Cemetery. In response the Director of Health Services explained that the extention of a fence around Athlone cemetery was a donation."

The minutes states that the donation was being made by a resident at no cost to Council.

Source - Byo24News

