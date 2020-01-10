Double sale of vehicle backfires for Bulawayo businesswoman

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

DOUBLE SELLING of a vehicle by a Bulawayo businesswoman backfired recently when the court ordered the reverse of the second sale.The businesswoman, Vimbai Manemo, had been taken to the High Court for double selling her vehicle, a Mercedes Benz worth US$28 000.Manemo sold her car to Herman Jones in violation of an agreement of sale she had with Elvis Basira who had already paid part of the money towards the vehicle.Basira filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order nullifying the agreement of sale between Manemo and Jones pending another application.Manemo and Jones were cited as defendants.Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted Basira's application and nullified the agreement of sale between Manemo and Jones.Basira had submitted that he paid US$16 550 in December 2017 and undertook to pay the balance at a later stage."I was given possession of the car, a Mercedes Benz C220 in December 2017," he said."After I got possession of the car, first respondent in the company of a police officer then came and took the motor vehicle from a car park, alleging that it was stolen from her," he said.Basira said Manemo initially evaded him when he wanted to pay balance before subsequently refusing to accept the outstanding amount.Manemo further sold the car in March this year to Jones.