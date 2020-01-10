Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Double sale of vehicle backfires for Bulawayo businesswoman

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
DOUBLE SELLING of a vehicle by a Bulawayo businesswoman backfired recently when the court ordered the reverse of the second sale.

The businesswoman, Vimbai Manemo, had been taken to the High Court for double selling her vehicle, a Mercedes Benz worth US$28 000.

Manemo sold her car to Herman Jones in violation of an agreement of sale she had with Elvis Basira who had already paid part of the money towards the vehicle.

Basira filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order nullifying the agreement of sale between Manemo and Jones pending another application.

Manemo and Jones were cited as defendants.

Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted Basira's application and nullified the agreement of sale between Manemo and Jones.

Basira had submitted that he paid US$16 550 in December 2017 and undertook to pay the balance at a later stage.

"I was given possession of the car, a Mercedes Benz C220 in December 2017," he said.

"After I got possession of the car, first respondent in the company of a police officer then came and took the motor vehicle from a car park, alleging that it was stolen from her," he said.

Basira said Manemo initially evaded him when he wanted to pay balance  before subsequently refusing to accept the outstanding amount.

Manemo further sold  the car in March this year to  Jones.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

250 Zinara employees to be laid off

16 mins ago | 63 Views

Why animal poaching needs to stop & how you can help stop it

50 mins ago | 45 Views

Chamisa, a coward politician

1 hr ago | 552 Views

BREAKING: Police hunt for Zifa boss over 28 cases of fraud

2 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Youthful author pens book on 2017 coup

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

Resident seek to rehabilitate Athlone Cemetery fence

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Human flesh to goat meat' wizard finally convicted

3 hrs ago | 985 Views

Armed soldiers gun down 2 civilians

5 hrs ago | 4361 Views

The moment is ripe for Zimbabwe to deal with the elements of terrorism

6 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Government controls fuelling the black market

6 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Govt dismisses Mphoko's benefits claim

7 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Police seek teen girl missing since December

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

8 hrs ago | 615 Views

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

8 hrs ago | 804 Views

Chiwenga round-up Mnangagwa's MaShurugwis

8 hrs ago | 8220 Views

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

21 hrs ago | 6377 Views

We buy junk cars near you

21 hrs ago | 2970 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

21 hrs ago | 853 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

23 hrs ago | 5531 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

23 hrs ago | 7218 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

23 hrs ago | 7374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days