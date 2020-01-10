Skyz Metro bans 'yesteryear star' rapper Calvin

News / Local

Bulawayo based radio station Skyz Metro has banned City rapper Calvin's music from their airwaves vowing not to work with him in any way until he develops his "mental stability."The decision by Skyz Metro to excommunicate Calvin followed reports where the rapper slammed the station for not doing enough to promote Bulawayo musicians.However, Skyz Metro FM executive producer Possenti Sikhosana hit back at Calvin saying he was a yesteryear star frozen in the past."We note with concern statements by Calvin Nhliziyo regarding what he calls limited airplay and support by Skyz metro FM. We want to put it in record that our play rotation is purely based on talent and quality. The Music industry in Bulawayo has grown significantly since the advent of Skyz Metro FM four years ago. The station has managed to unearth new talent which was lying latent due to limited airplay and live performance opportunities. So dedicated are we to promoting local talent that 70% of the music we play is from Bulawayo and Matabeleland musicians," said Sikhosana."We have put on rotation hundreds of previously unknown artistes while affording many the opportunities to perform at live events including Umcimbi Wabantu, The Skyz Metro Music Awards, The Skyz Metro Gospel Festival, and of late the Bulawayo Shutdown where the station is the official media partner."Sikhosana said Calvin has rested on his laurels while emerging talent was taking the game to a new level."This emerging talent is producing better music hence its popularity as evidenced by requests during our shows. Calvin Nhliziyo was undoubtedly a star in yester year but unfortunately he has remained wrapped in his self made bubble of invincibility blissfully oblivious to the fact that other players have emerged," said Sikhosana."This bubble is evidenced by his sheer arrogance, sense of entitlement and delusions of grandeur which excite him into making regular self righteous and incoherent utterances against the station, promoters, audiences and anyone his inflated ego randomly targets for ridicule. The impact of this sad situation is that this unfortunate attitude has become an albatross on his creativity and if he does not quickly self introspect he is irredeemably headed for the gutters."Sikhosana said has not won any awards except at Skyz Metro," where we have been very tolerant of his unbridled arrogance with the hope that he will develop more respect for himself, his colleagues, the station and the audiences. Clearly this was wishful thinking on our part, it's difficult to reform a 36 year old who cannot fathom the idea that new talent is emerging around him."Calvin cannot railroad the station to do what he want because he is just one player among many other. In any case Calvin must develop a functioning relationship with the truth. If he is true to himself and the public he wants to hoodwink he must tell everyone that in December alone he made $14000 through events coordinated by the station including the Shutdown he tries to downplay."Today he is boasting of a car purchased from the proceeds of his appearances at our events. This is more than what any artiste has made from our events. Calvin also knows that the final running order of the Shutdown was not done by the station but our partners. He knows this but it is more convenient for him to make preposterous accusations to feed his hungry ego. Calvin also does not mention that songs from his latest album have been played 10 times in October, 22 times in November and 14 times in December," said Sikhosana." In any case we have never knocked on his Luveve home asking for his music and promising him exclusive airplay. That is not how we work.Finally there are many avenues and channels available for him to take his music to including Bulawayo stations. He is free to take his music there and leave those that respect professionalism to have their music played at Skyz Metro FM. For avoidance of doubt we wish it to be known that the station will not allow itself to be abused by Calvin Nhliziyo and as such we want to make it clear that we are disassociating ourselves from him and his music until he develops his mental stability to a point that he understand the values of respect for people and institutions."