News / Local
Car break in thief appear in court
1 min ago | Views
A Bulawayo man is in trouble after he broke into a car and stole cash and valuables all worth US$2 300.
Wambe Noah Zvikomborero appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela and was remanded to January 29.
Zvikomborero allegedly broke into a parked vehicle sometime this month stole US$2 300 and other valuables before disappearing from the scene using a Toyota car.
He was arrested after a report was made to the police.
Wambe Noah Zvikomborero appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela and was remanded to January 29.
He was arrested after a report was made to the police.
Source - Byo24news