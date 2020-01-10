Car break in thief appear in court

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man is in trouble after he broke into a car and stole cash and valuables all worth US$2 300.

Wambe Noah Zvikomborero appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela and was remanded to January 29.Zvikomborero allegedly broke into a parked vehicle sometime this month stole US$2 300 and other valuables before disappearing from the scene using a Toyota car.He was arrested after a report was made to the police.