Car break in thief appear in court

by Stephen Jakes
1 min ago | Views
A Bulawayo man is in trouble after he broke into a car and stole cash and valuables all worth US$2 300.


Wambe Noah Zvikomborero appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela and was remanded  to January 29.

Zvikomborero allegedly broke into a parked vehicle sometime this month stole US$2 300  and other valuables before disappearing from the scene using a Toyota car.

He was arrested after a report was made to the police.

Source - Byo24news

