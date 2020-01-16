Man up for stealing over US$2000 from car

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A Bulawayo man has appeared in court facing charges of breaking into a vehicle and stealing cash amounting to US$2 300 and other valuables.Wambe Noah Zvikomborero was not asked to plead to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was remanded in custody to January 29.The court was told that Zvikomborero broke into a parked vehicle before stealing US$2 300 and other valuables.He fled from the scene using a gate away car. Zvikomborero was later found driving the gate-away vehicle leading to his arrest.