Man in trouble for raping girl (11)

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Umguza appeared in court for allegedly raping a 11 year old at Umguza river.Saul Ncube (46) appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Lizwe Jamela.He was remanded in custody to January 27.On January 13 Ncube met the girl on her way to play with her friends. Ncube was on his way to Umguza River.Ncube asked the girl to join him but she refused.Ncube is allegedly to have carried the girl on his shoulders towards to Umguza river where he raped her.He was disturbed by the girl's friend who was fetching for firewood and he ran away.The girl reported to her parents and a report made to police led to Ncube's arrest.