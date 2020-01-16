Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man in trouble for raping girl (11)

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A man from Umguza appeared in court for allegedly raping a 11 year old at Umguza river.

Saul Ncube (46)  appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Lizwe Jamela.

He was remanded in custody to January 27.

On January 13 Ncube met the girl on her way to play with her friends. Ncube was on his way to Umguza River.

Ncube asked the girl to join him but she refused.

Ncube is allegedly to have carried the girl on his shoulders towards to Umguza river where he raped her.

He was disturbed by the girl's friend who was fetching for firewood and he ran away.

The girl reported to her parents and a report made to police led to Ncube's arrest.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man up for stealing over US$2000 from car

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Don't blame Mnangagwa for thieving soldiers - George Charamba

14 hrs ago | 7969 Views

Chiwenga sends condolence message to bereaved families following Mutare accident

16 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Harare-Mutare highway accident: Two bodies not yet identified

16 hrs ago | 1722 Views

AirZim receives new Boeing 777 from Malaysia

16 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Changing labels of Empty Bottle - Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 3109 Views

A tribute to the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi

18 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Former legislator accused govt of being inactive in dealing with economic crisis

19 hrs ago | 1833 Views

WATCH: Njube high school students demonstrate against school

22 hrs ago | 6456 Views

Shock as Prophet turns water into wine

23 hrs ago | 6826 Views

'Mnangagwa plotting a genocide using Mashurugwi gangs'

23 hrs ago | 7108 Views

3 suspended over Harare water shortages

24 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Mutare bus accident death toll rises to 16

24 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Chamisa's Tuesday rally still on

24 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Muchinguri sued over 2019 army assault

24 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Zanu-PF, Police clash in Mazowe

24 hrs ago | 2677 Views

CIOs pounce on PTUZ leader

24 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Chiyangwa in Cosafa storm

24 hrs ago | 2583 Views

Police gun down smuggling kingpin

24 hrs ago | 2432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days