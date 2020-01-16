Beating wife lands man in court

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A Mzilikazi man has landed himself into trouble after he assaulted his wife against the court order which was granted against him.Collen Mutizwa (35) had been sometime reprimanded by the court to stop abusing his wife.He has appeared in court charged with failure to comply with the court order.Mutizwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo Lizwe Jamela.He will be back in court January, 27.On June 14, 2019 Mutizwa and his wife Joana Manyemba (31) went to Court where a Protection Order was issued against him.This was after he resorted to abusing her.On January he visited his wife's room pulled down and tore curtains before threatening to stab her.The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.