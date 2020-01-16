Makokoba teen in trouble for theft of clothes worth $9K

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

An 18-year old man from Makokoba in Bulawayo appeared in court on allegations of theft of property worth $9050.Vincent Ncube was not asked to plead to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela,He was remanded in custody to February 5.Ncube is alleged to have stolen property belonging to Rachel Kanyango (32).The court was told that on December 16 2019, Kanyango gave Ncube two bags containing clothing to take them to Davies hall for safe keeping.On December 17, Kanyango went to her flea market at Metro Peach and she discovered that Ncube brought only one bag.On questioning him she was told that the bag was stolen by an unknown person during the night.The matter was reported to police, leading to Ncube's arrest.The value of property stolen was $9050 and nothing was recovered.