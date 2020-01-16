Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Makokoba teen in trouble for theft of clothes worth $9K

by Stephen Jakes
2 mins ago | Views
An 18-year old man from Makokoba in Bulawayo appeared in court on allegations of theft of property worth $9050.

Vincent Ncube was not asked to plead to theft when he appeared before  Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela,

He was  remanded in custody to February 5.

Ncube is alleged to have stolen property belonging to Rachel Kanyango (32).

The court was told that on December 16 2019, Kanyango gave Ncube two bags containing clothing to take them to Davies hall for safe keeping.

On December 17, Kanyango went to her flea market at Metro Peach and she discovered that Ncube brought only one bag.

On questioning him she was told that the bag was stolen by an unknown person during the night.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Ncube's arrest.

The value of property stolen was $9050 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZUJ condemns MDC Alliance for journalist harassment

3 mins ago | 2 Views

PICS: Madodi bus company

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Tourism minister visits Tshabalala sanctuary for the first time

6 mins ago | 13 Views

Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Man locked up for killing vendor before stealing her phone

23 mins ago | 39 Views

Chiyangwa bars Zifa from Cosafa AGM

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

ZPRA mobilises war vets for Bill hearing

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Settlers seek eviction of conservancy owners

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Stray donkeys, scotch-carts a menace in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

REA stores clerk in dock for stealing aluminium conductors

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF Chiredzi councillor dies

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa Executive plots coup against Parliament

2 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Teacher flees after students protest

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bulawayo's stinky water safe

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Rehabilitation of Harare-Beitbridge road to be complete by year end

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zifa in a fix over Joey Antipas

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe forex crisis to worsen

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Our international partners are making Zimbabweans suffer'

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chamisa fingers Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

MDC led Council threatens legal action against Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF blames climate change

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

David Parirenyatwa applies for discharge

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa threatens

3 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Maize meal shortage to ease next week'

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Spokesperson's post divides POLAD

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Man kills friend over gambled money

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Sikhala's supporters to storm Masvingo courts

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa tells supporters not to be afraid of guns

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa wants dialogue with military

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Top cop 'receives steer' to make case 'disappear'

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fake cop rapes prostitute

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa vows street protests on the way

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Sundowns can still snatch Musona

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Supermarket forces clients to buy grocery worth $150 if they need 10kg mealie meal

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

60 arrested at Gwanda violence hotspot

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Woman murders husband with petrol fire

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Senior doctors resume normal duty

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe, US to continue talks, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Universities hike fees

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe warriors grouped with Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifier

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mealie-meal supply to improve

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Why Kasukuwere, Mzembi are doomed to fail

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ideological school tasked to refocus Zanu-PF membership

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses Chamisa speech

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

MDC-T national youth spokesperson is in trouble

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Reprieve for ex-Zinara boss

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chiyangwa gets reprieve

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Roller meal shortages persist

3 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days